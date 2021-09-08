'Don't Look Up' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence feature in this black comedy

It's a party of some of the biggest stars of Hollywood in Adam McKay's new film 'DOn't Look Up'. The trailer was unveiled on Wednesday and features a bevvy of Hollywood bigwigs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill along with Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande.



McKay's film, from the looks of the short trailer, appears to be a sci-fi black comedy where two scientists played by DiCaprio and Lawrence are trying to convince the US President (Streep) and her aides (Hill) that a comet is fast approaching the earth.





With a stellar cast and catchy music, the teaser promises the movie to be an entertaining ride.



The synopsis states, “Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduation student, and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care.”



Apart from directing McKay has written the film as well as co-produced it.



'Don’t Look Up' will release in select theatres on December 10, while it will begin streaming on Netflix from December 24.