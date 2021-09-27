Daniel Craig’s 007 successor will not be announced until 2022

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are responding to fans asking for Daniel Craig 007 successor. Craig has entertained us over the years with his 007 movies and now the actor is saying goodbye to his iconic British secret agent persona after reprising the role for his fifth and final time with the movie 'No Time To Die'.



Ever since Craig leaving the 007 was announced, the internet and fans have been waiting for the makers to announce the new successor.

The long-time custodians of the iconic spy, Broccoli and Michael G have responded and addressed the same during their Today program interview with BBC.

They were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s 007, to which they said, “Oh God no,” said Broccoli. “We’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Further mentioning, Broccoli talked about how it will be difficult to replace Craig, who played the Bond role for 15 years. “He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible.”

Earlier, Broccoli told the U.K.’s Press Association news agency that 007 would not be played by a woman. “James Bond is a male character. I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women.

“I don’t think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him. So yes, I see him as male. And I’m sort of in denial, I would love for Daniel to continue forever,” said Broccoli.



In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Craig jokingly shared about being “incredibly bitter” when a new 007 will be announced after his upcoming movie, 'No Time To Die', his last as the iconic character.



“I thought that was it. And I’m really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do [No Time to Die],” the star said, “because we’ve sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories. And just a chance to come do one more was wonderful.”