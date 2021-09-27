Chrissy Teigen celebrates 70 days of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a new milestone.



The mom of two has worked hard on her sobriety. The cookbook author, 35, celebrated 10 weeks of sobriety recently.



Teigen made the revelation on her social media account. Sharing a screenshot of a tracking app showcasing 70 days of sobriety, ''10 weeks woopwoop!!!!" Teigen captioned the post.

Her fans and friends from the industry showered support on the comment section. "Congrats!!! One day at a time," a user commented. While Kyle Richards posted clapping hands emojis.

Earlier this month, Teigen celebrated her "longest streak yet" when she marked 50 days of sobriety. Sharing a video with her kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, she wrote, ''Today is my 50-day sobriety streak! It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!''



''I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!''



Meanwhile, recently, Teigen revealed she had fat removed from her face in order to get a more defined jawline.



Teigen shared on an Instagram story video, "I did that Dr Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I`m really seeing the results. And I like it, yeah."