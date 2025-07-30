/Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler's comedy shatters Netflix records, gets the most watched opening of any movie

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 has shattered the Netflix record for the most-watched opening of any original movie on the platform, a record which was previously held by Sandler's previous Netflix originals, Hubie Halloween and the Murder Mystery franchise. Happy Gilmore 2 has crossed 46.7 million views on Netflix in three days, despite a mixed reception from critics. The movie currently holds a 61 per cent critics’ score and a 70 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The rich legacy of Happy Gilmore

The movie is the sequel to the beloved 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore. The movie was directed by Dennis Dugan, starring Adam Sandler as Happy, a failed ice hockey player who discovers a hidden talent for golf. Determined to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure, he enters the Waterbury Open, where his unconventional style clashes with the sport’s traditional norms.

What is Happy Gilmore 2 about?

The movie grossed an impressive $41.4 million against a $12 million budget and is considered to be one of Sandler's best movies; it still has a cult following. Happy Gilmore 2 is directed by Kyle Newacheck, known for helming movies like Murder Mystery and Game Over, Man!. The sequel is set 29 years later and follows Happy, who has retired from golf for nearly a decade following a tragic accident, and he is forced to return to the game to pay for his daughter's ballet tuition.

Meet the star-studded cast of Happy Gilmore 2

Several familiar faces are returning, including Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Allen Covert as Otto, Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller as Hal L. The new cast includes Bad Bunny, Kym Whitley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Nick Swardson.

The movie also features cameos from Eminem, Steve Buscemi, Eric André, Marcello Hernandez, Travis Kelce, Jon Lovitz, Oliver Hudson and Rob Schneider. Happy Gilmore 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.