/Doraemon heads to Indian theatres with new underwater adventure, release date announced

Doraemon fans can rejoice, as everyone's favourite's cartoon will be making its big-screen debut in Indian cinemas in the second half of this year. The upcoming film titled Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil will bring back the story to the audience through a modern setup filled with adventure and action.

When will the Doraemon movie be released in India?

Taking to the Instagram handle, the official page of Doraemon India released the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "Doraemon is coming to the big screen in India! Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil arrives in cinemas across India on October 2, 2026. "

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The caption further stated, "Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Nationwide fan campaign across India. Doraemon’s first special appearance at C.O.R.E. in Mumbai on June 20–21, 2026. Follow @doraemonmovie_india for the latest updates, surprises, and fan activities."

All about upcoming Doraemon film

Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil is an upcoming Japanese animated sci-fi film. Helmed by Tetsuo Yajima, it is the 45th Doraemon feature film and serves as the remake of 1983 film Doraemon: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil.

The voices of the cast: Doraemon – Wasabi Mizuta, Nobita – Megumi Ohara, Shizuka – Yumi Kakazu, Gian – Subaru Kimura, Suneo – Tomokazu Seki, Underwater Buggy – Ryo Hirohashi and My Federation Soldier – Airi Taira, among others.

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