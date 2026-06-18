/Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru seek blessings at Tirupati ahead of Maa Inti Bangaaram release | Watch

Maa Inti Bangaaram starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is one of the most-anticipated projects. The actress who was last seen in the spy-action web series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan in 2024 will be making a comeback with the Telugu action-drama. Ahead of the release, she was seen with Raj Nidimoru to seek blessings at Tirupati.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru at Tirupati

The husband-wife duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple ahead of the release of Samantha's much-awaited film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Several photos and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media.

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Samantha looked elegant in traditional attire, while Raj Nididmoru was seen in a dark ensemble. Both were accompanied by the director BV Nandini Reddy as the team sought blessings.

For the unversed, Maa Inti Bangaaram is helmed by BV Nandini Reddy and written by Prahaas Boppudi, Vasanth Maringanti and Raj Nidimoru. Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Gautami, among others. As per IMDb, Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman who discovers that embracing her vulnerabilities is as vital to her inner strength as facing challenges head-on, even though she faces moments of fear and bravery. The action drama is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 19.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

Apart from Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in the series Rakht Brahmand. The web series created by Raj & DK, Samantha stars in the project alongside an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The action-fantasy period is set between the 10th and 12th centuries with a modern twist.