/Sold Out On You star Chae Won Bin joins the cast of Moving 2: Report

South Korean actress Chae Won Bin is currently basking in the success of the romantic-comedy show Sold Out On You, which premiered on streaming platform Netflix and starred Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Bum in lead roles. Chae Won Bin will reportedly be part of the second season of Moving. The first season had premiered in 2023.

More details of Chae Won Bin in Moving 2

Chae Won Bin's agency OUTER UNIVERSE confirmed it on June 18 that the actress will be starring in the upcoming Disney+ original series Moving 2. She will be joining the star-studded lineup of cast that includes Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Chae Tae Hyun, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Sung Kyun and Shim Dal Gi, among others.

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For the unversed, the show Moving is based on the popular webtoon of the same name by acclaimed South Korean writer and artist Kang Full. It is a supernatural drama that depicts the story of three teenage high school students and their parents who discover their superpowers.

Who is Chae Won Bin?

Chae Won Bin is a renowned South Korean actress who made her debut in 2019 with Naver TV's web series The Secret of Secret, in which she portrayed the lead role of Shin Yeon Joo. She has also appeared in commercials of South Korea. She has been part of several shows, including Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Twenty-Twenty, When My Love Blooms, My Lovely Boxer and Sweet Home, among others.

Apart from shows, Chae Won Bin has also been part of films: Run Boy Run, The Witch: Part 2: The Other One, Strong Underdog, Yadang: The Snitch and Judge Girl, among others.

All about show Moving

Moving is a South Korean show with themes of supernatural and thriller, which tells the story of a group of super-powered black-ops agents who go into hiding to protect their teenage children, who have inherited their extraordinary abilities, from being exploited by malicious government agencies.

On May 18, Disney+ confirmed that the production of Moving, season 2, has begun. The announcement included footage from the cast's first script reading session, offering fans a first glimpse at the return of the ensemble cast and new additions.