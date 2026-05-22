/Sold Out On You review (Ep 9 & 10): Ahn Hyo Seop-Chae Won Bin starrer bring heartfelt reconciliation and major revelations

South Korean romantic-comedy drama Sold Out on You starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won is once again the talk of the town after streaming platform Netflix released episodes 9 and 10. The show reaching its climax has showcased betrayal and revelations, which definitely switches the plot into thriller mode. With Matthew and Dam Ye Jin back into their professional lives, will their love for each other survive the storm?

Sold Out on You episode 9 and 10

In episode 9 of the show, Matthew Lee comes clean about his past and initially pushes Dam Ye Jin away. Before the reconciliation, a scene shows the past of the good morning cream. However, the tension spikes when Dam Ye Jin learns about his past late-night calls and when Matthew finds himself stunned with jealousy upon realising Eric has become Ye Jin's new neighbour. The episode includes awkward heart-fluttering moments with Matthew constantly getting caught off guard by the friendly interactions and chemistry between Eric and Dam Ye Jin.

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While in episode 10, Matthew Lee faces mounting pressure as companies terminate his business contracts after he says no to collaboration with L'Etoile. Just in time, Matthew's long-time friend Chang Ho, who had separated after the past incident, meets them and helps the company out.

Meanwhile, Damm Ye Jin's villagers travel to Seoul for her broadcast. The episode ends with a cliffhanger: what would happen next as the scene showcases Chang Ho betraying Matthew by collaborating with Michelle?

Final verdict of Sold Out On You (episode 9 & 10)

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin's chemistry was on point in these two episodes. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo Seop showcased his character's emotional complexity perfectly, despite expressing himself to others as a calm, quiet and introverted sort of man.

While Chae Won Bin's character Dam Ye Jin has maintained her emotional stability and her fondness towards Matthew, it was all well done. The chemistry between the duo feels natural, be it their vulnerable or funny moments. While Som Yi, the one who had been affected due to the good morning cream, also did a great job in portraying her part. In addition, the fantasy sequences were hilarious and well-directed. It becomes crazier as he keeps on imagining scenes between Dam Ye Jin and Eric.

Also not to forget the role of Eric, played by Kim Bum. He is one of the core characters in the series. Apart from being a supporting actor, he also plays a role in the benefit of Dam Ye Jin's career and personal life.