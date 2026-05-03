/Watched Sold Out On You yet? 6 k-dramas of Chae Won Bin you shouldn't miss

Chae Won Bin is is currently seen in the k-drama Sold Out On You alongside Business Proposal and KPop Demon Hunters star Ahn Hyo Seop. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.
South Korean actress Chae Won Bin made her debut in 2019 and gained recognition for her role in the 2024 thriller Doubt (also known as Such a Close Traitor). She established herself as a versatile actress with her roles in Sweet Home and My Lovely Boxer.
The South Korean drama tells the story of 20-year olds who work to find their dreams as they experience freedom and responsibilities for the first time.
The show, set in Seoul in 1987, tells the story of Youngro, a female university student who treats the bleeding Suho, a student attending a prestigious university who one day jumps into a woman's university dormitory despite the dangerous situation.
The South Korean apocalyptic horror show tells the story of humans who turn into savage monsters, in which one troubled teenager and his neighbours fight to survive and to hold onto their humanity.
The series depicts the story of a legendary criminal profiler in Korea, who discovers that his daughter is involved in a crime.
It tells the story of Ra Yi Eon, a secret agent of the Joseon dynasty, who meets Kim Jo Yi, a divorcee. Things get complicated when they go on a mission to expose corrupt politicians.
The South Korean series tells the story of Korean grandma Oh Mal-sun, who magically becomes young again; she gets a chance to pursue her singing dream as an idol, leaving behind family troubles.