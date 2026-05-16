/Sold Out On You review (Ep 5-8): Ye Jin and Matthew's relationship reaches its peak, will their love story grow or break?

The South Korean show Sold Out On You, starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin and Kim Bum in lead roles, premiered on the streaming platform Netflix with two episodes every week. So far the makers have released 8 eight episodes. Let's delve in to know what went on from episode 5 to episode 8. Who will Chae Won Bin go for? Will her character fall in love with Ahn Hyo Seop's character or Kim Bum?

Plot of Sold Out On You (episode 5-8)

In episode 5, the show has showcased Matthew agreeing to renew the contract and allows Ye Jin to host the skincare essence launch on the shopping channel. He sets strict conditions, though, personally giving her one sleeping pill every day and making sure she takes care of her health. Ye Jin throws herself completely into work while Matthew quietly keeps an eye on her, noticing how exhausted she is becoming. While in episode 6, as preparations for the launch continue, Matthew and Ye Jin spend more time together. Feelings start surfacing on both sides. The episode ends with an unexpected kiss from Ye Jin leaving both of them completely off balance.

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Post the situation at night that went between the duo in episode 7, Matthew cannot stop thinking about it while Ye Jin pretends nothing happened. The two navigate their growing awkwardness together during the village sports meet. Despite the tension, this is the warmest and most romantic episode of the series so far; the chemistry between them is undeniable.

However, after the discovery of the secrets of each other, things go haywire, and a situation arises in episode 8 where Matthew deliberately pushes Ye Jin away from him. Guilt and shame take over as Ye Jin's trust slowly collapses. The episode ends on a deeply emotional and heartbreaking note, their relationship reaching its most painful point right after its highest.

But will the relationship between the duo be sorted, or will it lose its way at the end? Will Ye Jin and Matthew break up or have their forever after?

Final Verdict of Sold Out On You (episode 5-8)

So far, the South Korean show Sold Out On You has taken the viewers on a complete roller coaster ride with a blend of romance and heartbreaking scenes. Just when you think you have figured out where Matthew and Ye Jin are headed, the show pulls the rug from under you. With a perfect balance of humour, romance and raw emotion showcases, the writing in these four episodes is perfect.

Especially in episode 7, which is arguably the best episode of the series so far. Episode 8, however, is where the drama earns its emotional weight. It is heavy, heartbreaking and completely human.