/Sold Out On You review (Ep 1-4): Ahn Hyo Seop-Chae Won Bin starrer is a feel-good romance with emotional depth

South Korean romantic-comedy drama Sold Out On You, written by Jin Seung Hee and directed by Ahn Jong Yeon, stars Ahn Hyo Seop (best known for the Business Proposal series and voiceover for Jinu in Kpop Demon Hunters), Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum (best known for Heirs and Tale of Nine Tailed), among others. So far the streaming platform Netflix has released four episodes of this show that showcase a blend of romance, comedy and emotional moments.

Plot of Sold Out On You (episode 1-4)

Sold Out On You begins by introducing two very different individuals – Chae Won Bin as Dam Ye Jin, a show host at Hit Homeshopping, and Ahn Hyo Seop as Matthew Lee/Lee Hae Seok (lovingly called Meechori in the village), who is the CEO of Gojeuneok Bio, a natural raw materials company, and a cosmetics researcher known for his technical expertise.

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Following a scandalous past, she maintains her stance that she would never promote skincare brands, but one situation leads her to deal with a brand named L'Etoile, which is connected with Matthew and another individual named Seo Eric (played by Kim Bum), the Executive Director of L'Etoile, a global skincare brand, and heir to the Desruets family.

As requested by Seo Eric, Dam Ye Jin travels to Deokpung village, requiring one of the ingredients, a white-flowered mushroom, which can renew a raw material for their best-selling serums. Interestingly, Matthew runs the farm which grows the mushrooms. Although, after repeated refusal, he finally meets Eric, and Eric had agreed that he would sign with HIT if the owner of Gojeuneok Bio agrees.

With Matthew having problems of his own, Dam Ye Jin dealing with insomnia and Eric trying to connect with Dam Ye Jin after many years, will the trio get what they want in life? Will they be able to achieve what they are desiring? Will they be able to deal with the disappointments along the way?

Is Sold Out On You worth the watch?

Sold Out On You, for me personally, pulls strings at heartstrings with its emotional moments. It opens up with a simple yet engaging premise. With four episodes released, it showcases warmth and love and feels natural and relatable. The narrative doesn't rush into dramatic twists but instead focuses on building emotional connection, which feels natural and relatable.

What works?

The chemistry between Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin is intense and feels smooth. The quieter moments, with them snapping at each other, has definitely made the show enjoyable. Surely, many scenes of Sold Out On You feel similar to Business Proposal. For instance, in Business Proposal, the female lead, Shin Ha Ri, calls the male lead, Kang Tae Moo, jokingly 'Archaeopteryx', while in Sold Out On You, Matthew is called ‘Meechori’ (a bird). Another scene which establishes the connection is the female lead mistakenly calling up the male lead when she is emotional and in a vulnerable state. The scenes of every episode have warmth and don't feel like skipping them.

What doesn't work?

Yes, the storyline is like any other romantic-comedy k-drama. The pacing of the show might feel slow to many viewers, who would be expecting major plot twists.

Verdict

Sold Out On You is definitely a gentle, warm, emotional and sweet love story. With slow-burn romance already beginning in episode 4, let's see how their relationship will grow in upcoming episodes. With strong performances from the renowned cast, the series is definitely a comforting watch that grows on you with each episode.