/Harry Styles ex Olivia Wilde's latest appearance sparks concern amongst fans: 'Hope she's not sick'



Renowned American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, best known for her roles in Tron: Legacy, Her, Cowboys & Aliens and Her, among others, is once again grabbing headlines. The Hollywood star's latest appearance at an event has sparked concern amongst fans.

Olivia Wilde's latest appearance goes viral

Harry Styles' ex, Olivia Wilde, has become the centre of attention for her health. A clip from her film The Invite has gone viral in which the 42-year-old is seen having a chat with the reporters during the red-carpet session. This has sparked concern amongst fans for looking unusually thin and very different from how she usually looks.

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Several fans on Reddit shared their views, and one user wrote, "Damn, I hope she is not sick. That looks like an unhealthy weight." Another user wrote, ‘What is with this current trend of female celebs looking like Skeletor?’ It's unattractive and, more importantly, unhealthy. Bring back cheeks, please!"

“People, this is being filmed with, like, an 18 or 21 mm lens. It's a super wide angle which warps and distorts what it is in the camera. We are used to seeing her and most people on TV through like a 50+ lens,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, this comes amid the engagement rumours of her ex, Harry Styles, and Zoe Kravitz. Olivia Wilde was dating singer Harry Styles in 2021 after they met during the filming of Don't Worry Darling and parted ways in 2022.

All about Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde gained recognition first in the medical drama House (2007-201), in which she played the role of Remy 'Thirteen' Hadley. She made her Broadway debut playing Julia in 1984 (2017). She has part of several films, including Alpha Dog, Turistas, The Longest Week, The Lazarus Effect and Better Living Through Chemistry.