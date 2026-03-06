/Ben Affleck's AI Filmmaking Start-Up acquired by Netflix? Here's what we know

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck might be making headlines for him being part of major movies, but his recent move with a streaming platform has garnered attention. In a rare move, an AI filmmaking start-up founded by the Batman star is being acquired by Netflix. Let's delve in to know what would be the benefits of this tool and the future of movies.

Details about the Netflix's acquisition of Ben Affleck's AI start-up

The filmmaking technology company named InterPositive, founded by Ben Affleck, develops AI-powered tools built by and for filmmakers. The company's mission is to use emerging technology in ways that protect and expand creative choice. As stated by the Netflix press release, it is deeply aligned with their long-standing belief that innovation should serve storytellers and the creative process.

Ben Affleck shared his view as the InterPositive Founder & CEO: "The results of this foundational work were deliberately smaller datasets and models focused on filmmaking techniques — rather than performances — creating tools that artists can use, control and benefit from."

“Intensive research and development led to our first model, trained to understand visual logic and editorial consistency while preserving cinematic rules under real-world production challenges such as missing shots, background replacements or incorrect lighting. I couldn't be happier for this work to continue with the team at Netflix and look forward to providing the broader creative community with access to what we build and the future we're working towards together," Ben Affleck said.

All about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck began his career in the showbiz industry as a child artist with the PBS educational series The Voyage of the Mimi from 1984 to 1988. He later appeared in the independent comedy Dazed and Confused in 1993 and several Kevin Smith comedies, including Chasing Amy in 1997. He gained wider recognition when he and Matt Damon won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing Good Will Hunting (1997), which they also starred in. He established himself as a leading man in studio films, including the disaster film Armageddon in 1998.