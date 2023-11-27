Gigi Hadid sparks outrage on social media as she accuses Israel of 'organ harvesting'
Story highlights
On Saturday, Gigi Hadid shared a reel on her Instagram story which claims “health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent."
American model Gigi Hadid has stirred controversy due to her recent comment on the Israel- Hamas war. The model who is half Palestinian has been vocal about her opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The 28-year-old has attracted a lot of backlash after she accused Israel of “organ harvesting.” Hadid shared a reel on her Instagram story which claims “health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent."
Hadid's stance stirred outrage on social media, with netizens demanding her modeling agency, IMG to terminate her contract. A screenshot of her story was shared on X.. The post shared by Visegrád 24 was captioned, “Gigi Hadid has started spreading spreading antisemitic blood libel conspiracy theories about Israel harvesting organs of Palestinians.”
Gigi Hadid has started spreading spreading antisemitic blood libel conspiracy theories about Israel harvesting organs of Palestinians pic.twitter.com/8wX9ttBmM4— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2023
Gigi Hadid faces social media backlash
Pro-Israeli users on X were enraged by the video Hadid chose to share. Many have demanded that Gigi along with her sister Bella should be “cancelled.” Both the sisters have often voiced their opinion and shared pro-Palestine posts in the past.
An X user wrote, calling out her agency, “@IMG, @IMGmodels do you support these antisemitic statements of Gigi Hadad? If not please stop working with her.”
@IMG , @IMGmodels do you support these antisemitic statements of Gigi Hadad? If not please stop working with her— Mike Erlihson, Math PhD, Zero Bullshit Tolerance (@MikeE_3_14) November 27, 2023
Another user said, “This is the curse of being physically attractive. You are never told no and you eventually begin to believe your own insanity.”
Yet another wrote, “Gigi Hadid has always been trash but this is straight up vile antisemitic blood libel. She should be dropped by every contract and agency."
Gigi Hadid has always been trash but this is straight up vile antisemitic blood libel. She should be dropped by every contract and agency: pic.twitter.com/FTvdRFMN6s— Trinity Votes 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@TrinityMustache) November 27, 2023
Hadid made the explosive comment on November 25 on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Israel sees any Palestinian as a ‘terrorist,’ Any person supporting Palestinian rights as an ‘antisemite,’ and any Jew that is opposed to the government's actions as ‘self-hating,’ - even telling them to denounce their Judaism. So... everyone's lying and wrong, except Israel?!! If it wasn't so evil & disturbing, it would be comedic.”