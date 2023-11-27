Gigi Hadid sparks outrage on social media as she accuses Israel of 'organ harvesting'

American model Gigi Hadid has stirred controversy due to her recent comment on the Israel- Hamas war. The model who is half Palestinian has been vocal about her opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The 28-year-old has attracted a lot of backlash after she accused Israel of “organ harvesting.” Hadid shared a reel on her Instagram story which claims “health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent."



Hadid's stance stirred outrage on social media, with netizens demanding her modeling agency, IMG to terminate her contract. A screenshot of her story was shared on X.. The post shared by Visegrád 24 was captioned, “Gigi Hadid has started spreading spreading antisemitic blood libel conspiracy theories about Israel harvesting organs of Palestinians.”

Gigi Hadid has started spreading spreading antisemitic blood libel conspiracy theories about Israel harvesting organs of Palestinians pic.twitter.com/8wX9ttBmM4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2023 ×

Gigi Hadid faces social media backlash



Pro-Israeli users on X were enraged by the video Hadid chose to share. Many have demanded that Gigi along with her sister Bella should be “cancelled.” Both the sisters have often voiced their opinion and shared pro-Palestine posts in the past.