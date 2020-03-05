Director James Gunn shares unofficial poster for 'The Suicide Squad'

Director James Gunn has dropped the unofficial poster for 'The Suicide Squad'.



The poster was specifically designed for the cast and crew that still they are designing the poster.

In the poster, you will see a bunch of guns that are all stained in blood with Harley Quinn's hammer and Captain Boomerang's boomerang.

While sharing the poster he wrote,'' This artist @sloboart does a poster for our great AD Pez at the end of every shoot he does, and then me and some of the cast on hand sign personal notes to the various ADs (who on this film were fantastic - no one on a crew works harder under more pressure than they do). It’s not an official poster but I think the artist did a great job. Don’t ask me whose signature is whose. I can only figure out Margot’s and mine and I don’t know which actors signed it. #TheSuicideSquad''

Director Gunn has a lot of expectations from the project and also told that this movie is one of his favourite project that he mentioned after wrapping the movie.

The first movie followes a team of supervillains who were recruited by the government for a dangerous mission in exchange for reduced sentences. The cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker.

This movie also sees the return of several characters from the first part including Harley Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag and Amanda Waller.



Written and directed by James Gunn, 'The Suicide Squad' stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker and is scheduled to premiere in theatres on August 6, 2021.