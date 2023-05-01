Did you know Ed Sheeran wrote seven songs in four hours after his wife's cancer diagnosis?

Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with cancer last year when she was pregnant with the couple's second child. The couple kept it a secret for a long time. However, in March, the hitmaker revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with a tumour. It was a very tough time for the couple, and at one point Ed thought that he would lose her.

Recently, the couple sat down for a new Disney+ special, The Sum of It All, where they reflected back on the tough time. And, Ed's wife revealed that after the crooner learned about her tumour diagnosis, he wrote seven tracks in only four hours.

In the new documentary, she said, per Daily Mail: ''Long story short, I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s**tter, but it made me massively reflect on our mortality.''



Talking about battling cancer, she added: ''I was saying to Eds, I'd never have agreed to do anything like this before — never, ever, ever — but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what's people's perception of me?''

She added further, ''What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn't until this year when I was just like, "I might die... We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours.''



''Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Ed's, if something really intense happens, he'll go and write a song.''



Talking further, Sheeran said that music has always been a therapy for him. ''Music's always been like therapy to me. It was a way to get my thoughts and feelings down as a kid, and it works. It really works,'' he said.

In March, the Perfect singer revealed that he spiralled into depression after his wife was diagnosed with a tumour and his friend Jamal Edwards died at the age of 31.

Ed Sheeran's four-part documentary series will be on Wednesday, May 3 ahead of his new album Subtract, which will release on May 5.

