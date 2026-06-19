/Colony X review: Netizens hail Jun Ji Hyun-Ji Chang Wook starrer as 'Intense' and 'Thrilling'

The South Korean film Colony, starring Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook and Koo Kyo Hwan, among others, has been released in Indian cinemas today, i.e., on June 19. The zombie thriller had created quite a buzz ever since it had received a standing ovation during the screening at Cannes Film Festival this year. Let's delve in to know what verdict netizens have given post the release of the film.

Netizens' reaction to South Korean film Colony

Soon after the release of the Colony, audiences took to social media platforms to give their views and reactions to it. One user wrote, "Colony: Concept 10/10. Acting 100/10. The cast absolutely nailed it. The story had a few loopholes and could've been better in some places, but overall it was a great watch. They better give us a Part 2 because I have questions and I need answers."

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Another user wrote, "Colony just came out and it's my favourite zombie movie. I highly recommend watching it- it's super interesting, especially in the world of AI we're living in. I can't say more, or it'll be a spoiler; just watch it."

“Finished watching Colony. It was crazy; I thought WWZ was already the craziest. Colony made me think twice because they have collective intelligence! It deserved a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival,” wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “MUST WATCH: Colony. The hype is so totally acceptable because it's genuinely that good?? Super exciting, got me all worked up watching it. I'm the type who usually grI add my phone whenever I'm bored, but from start to finish, I was so locked in watching without touching my phone, and the ending, wow, was really damn good. Women fighting back in life! So smart.”

All about Colony film

Colony is helmed by Yeon Sang Ho with Choi Gyu Seok as co-writer. It tells the story of a group of survivors who are trapped inside a quarantined high-rise building during an outbreak of a rapidly mutating, zombie-like virus. Apart from Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook, it also stars Kim Shin Rok, Shin Hyun Been, Go Soo and Koo Kyo Hwan among others.

The film had its world premiere at the Midnight Screenings section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2026. Distributed by Showbox, it was released theatrically in South Korea on May 21. The action-horror film released in cinemas in India on June 19.