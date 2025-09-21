/Tempest: South Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun faces boycott in China over alleged controversial scenes in series

Seems like the ongoing South Korean show Tempest is in trouble! The thriller show featuring Gang Do-won and Jun Ji-hyun, which has garnered the attention of netizens for its several twists and turns in the plot, is facing the ire of netizens for certain controversial scenes featuring the lead actress. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Why is Jun Ji-hyun facing backlash for certain scenes in Tempest?

According to Chinese outlet 163, the actress is now being slammed left and right for her role, in which a certain section of netizens has accused the makers of including content that is offensive to China.

The controversy surrounding the actress began when her character in the show remarked, "Why does China have a preference for war?". This has led to anger amongst netizens and also alleged the misrepresentation of the Chinese city of Dalian in the series as a shabby area, while in reality it is a modern coastal town, and nothing similar in the visualisation.

Moreover, in another scenario, frequently using characters of Chinese villains and Jun Ji Hyun’s wrong reading of Li Bai’s poem has also sparked anger.

More details of the controversy surrounding Jun Ji-hyun

Reports suggest that the consequences surrounding the actress have now taken a toll on her brand image. Reports suggest that Piaget has removed advertisements featuring the actress from Chinese shopping platforms.

Louis Vuitton's Weibo posts featuring The Legend of Blue actress were also filled with negative comments.

All about Jun Ji-hyun

Jun Ji-hyun is one of the renowned and established stars in the South Korean entertainment industry. She has cemented herself as one of the popular actresses. She gained recognition after featuring in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl in 2001.