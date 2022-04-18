BTS wrap 4-day Las Vegas concert with a bang; read details inside

It was a mega 4-day event for BTS fans as the pop icons wrapped up their ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’. The event was attended by a total of 200,000 people approx with the number of online viewers via live stream reaching approximately 402,000 from 182 countries/regions on April 16.

Since the stadium has opened, BTS are the only artist to have sold-out approximately 200,000 tickets over four nights.

On the last show on April 16, BTS performed 20 songs including 'ON', 'Burning Up (FIRE)', 'DOPE', 'DNA', 'Blue & Grey', 'Black Swan', 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'Fake Love' 'Life Goes On', 'Boy With Luv', 'Dynamite', 'Butter', 'Telepathy' and 'IDOL'. For the encore of the last day, the members chose 'Anpanman' and 'Go Go' for the grand finale of the four-day concerts.

‘LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS’ at MGM Grand Garden Arena was accompanied by experiential spaces such as BTS PHOTOCARD RANDOM BOX and BTS PHOTO STUDIO for fans to enjoy along with the concert. BTS PHOTO STUDIO, which allowed fans to take an AR photo with BTS and instantly print as photo cards, was especially well-received by fans.

Closing up the last day of the tour, BTS said, “What we remember most from this show is your cheers. For the past nine years, you are the reason we have been happy.” The K pop band added, “We won’t forget our show in Las Vegas.” The show closed with the last song, 'Permission to Dance'.

After the last stage of the final show, BTS revealed a new video content with a surprise announcement. Showing through the band’s past and present, the video ended with 'We are Bulletproof' and a date “2022. 06. 10,” indicating a new album release date. Further information about the album will be out soon. BTS to drop new album 'We Are Bulletproof' on this date