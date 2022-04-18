BTS to drop new album 'We Are Bulletproof' on this date

There is good news for the ARMY. K-Pop band B TS is ready to drop a brand new album in June. The agency which handles the band, BTS Hit Music, made the announcement on Sunday on Weverse.

"BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022," Big Hit Music said in a statement posted on BTS`s fan community Weverse.



"Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date."



The first hint of a new album was dropped way back in December when the group took a long break to focus on themselves and prepare for a new album and a concert.



The group unveiled the schedule on the last day of its 'Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas' concerts held Saturday, showing the tagline `We Are Bulletproof` on the screen at the very end of the event, with the date '2022.6.10'.



This album will be BTS' first official release since its second English single 'Butter' in July 2022, which sold nearly 2 million copies in its first week of release.



It isn't clear yet whether the new album will consist of all Korean songs or a mix of English and Korean.



The band's last Korean language album was 'BE' in November 2020.



Also, the scheduled release of the new album roughly coincides with the septet`s ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

The group has annually celebrated its debut anniversary with fan meetings, concerts and other special events for one or two weeks.