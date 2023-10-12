Parineeti and Raghav's haldi ceremony was all about love, laughter and kisses!
Story highlights
For the pre-wedding ceremony, Parineeti was looking adorable in the red dress with a long shrug. She has accessorized her look with a silver headband, flower earrings, and rings.
Another day, another set of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha's wedding pictures are out! On Thursday, Parineeti shared a glimpse of their fun-filled Haldi ceremony. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on 24 Sept in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After taking the internet by storm with their adorable wedding photos, the newlyweds have been continuously sharing an inside glimpse of the wedding.
On Thursday (12 Oct), the Isaqzaade actress shared a carousel of breathtaking pictures from their Haldi ceremony, filled with love, laughter, and lots of kisses.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti shared the photos featuring her, Raghav, their moms, brothers, and other relatives!
The first photo shows Haldi ready Raghav, and Parineeti posing together before the ceremony begins. The next shows the newlyweds performing the puja.
In one picture, Parineeti is laughing her heart out. The next lovely picture shows Parineeti's mom applying Haldi to her face.
The next shows Parineeti kissing Raghav, covered in haldi, and the picture definitely made us go aww.
Check out all the joyous photos here!
The couple has been sharing inside glimpses from their two-day-long wedding ceremony. Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav shared pictures from their ‘not so traditional’ pre-wedding festivities.
The couple made their wedding extra special with the sports day organisation.
Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, ''Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!''
Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 1, 2023
🔸Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats
🔸Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this pic.twitter.com/1jgPZxbgQR
''Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this. Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game) The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side.''
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.
