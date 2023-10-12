National Cinema Day: Watch Mission Raniganj for just Rs 99 in India

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has been released in cinemas. Upon release, it has been opened with fantastic word of mouth, with the audience loving the performance of Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill.

Since the whole nation is celebrating 'National Cinema Day' on October 13th tomorrow, the love for the film has continued to grip the audience.

Notably on National Cinema Day, the ticket rates will be flat at Rs 99 rupees across all the national chains: PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX combined. Taking this into consideration, audiences are flocking in large numbers to watch the story of the unsung hero of the nation, Jaswant Singh Gill. The shows of the film are also getting filled faster everywhere, and with the approach of National Cinema Day, this is the best chance for the audiences to watch the marvellous film with their entire family.

The film continues to be the masses' choice, and with the initiative of National Cinema Day, a large chunk of the audience will get to watch the inspiring, motivational, and emotionally moving story of the nation's hero who rescued 65 coal mine workers.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, and is now screening in cinemas.

Akshay Kumar's rescue-thriller opened with disappointing numbers at the box office. However, the film witnessed a decent jump in numbers from the film's average opening. So far, the film has earned Rs 16.95 crore ( 182 million) in India.

Mission Raniganj is getting tough competition from Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

WION's Shomini Sen gave a positive review to the film, writing, ''Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai have made a film based on a real-life incident before. Rustom was a fictional account of the Nanavati Scandal, and terribly melodramatic. The film though fetched Kumar a National Award that year ( a decision that is debatable). The good news is that Mission Raniganj is not a cringe-fest like Rustom was. The other good news is that if you liked Kumar in Rustom, then you will also like Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It ticks mostly all the boxes that make for a good survival thriller.'' Read the full review here:

