Aarya season 3 trailer: Sushmita Sen is back to fight it out for her children

Sushmita Sen is back as the feisty Arya Sareen in the third season of the popular web series Aarya. The trailer of Aarya Season 3 was dropped on Thursday. The series promises to take the gritty world of Aarya Sareen up a notch with high-octane action and drama. Cobbed in a world of family dynamics, a dangerous business, vengeance from the past and newer enemies, will Aarya survive?

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Season 3 is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November onwards. Starring Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, the web series features a talented ensemble cast that includes Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others. The raging sherni of the game has sharpened her claws and is all set to attack!

Returning as Aarya, Sushmita Sen said, "Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she's totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions and twists three fold in this new season, so, get ready to meet the Sherni only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Watch the trailer of Aarya Season 3 here:

Apart from Sushmita, the series also features Sikander Kher, Illa Arun and Indraneil Sengupta.

Creator Ram Madhvani said, "Aarya has been an uplifting journey of its own. She was bruised and battered in the past, but what’s more dangerous than a tigress, is a hunted one. Moreover, this season will explore the themes of vengeance, sacrifice and betrayal; there are newer enemies and newer allies that only make this journey more interesting. As the audiences dive deeper into this season, they may wonder if Aarya can play this game or be at the core of it. So, I would say, brace yourself and stay tuned to Disney+ Hotstar for the fiery season 3 of Aarya."



WATCH WION LIVE HERE