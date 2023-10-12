Did you know Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith don't celebrate their wedding anniversary?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been one of those Hollywood couples who have always managed to dominate the headlines. On Thursday, (12 Oct), Jada shockingly revealed that she and Will have been living separately since 2016, but the couple are still legally married.



In an interview on the Today Show, the 52-year-old actress told Hoda Kotb that she and her husband Will had already living "totally separate lives" for years before the infamous Oscars incident when Smith slapped Comedian Chris Rock for making jokes about Pinkett's bald head.

"By the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying," she said in a promo clip of the interview to promote her upcoming memoir, Worthy.

As the separation news of Will and Jada took the internet by storm, a lot of things about the couple's relationship, past tremulous years, their marriage, and other things started circulating again. And, amidst this, what might intrigue you is that Jada and Will don't usually celebrate their wedding anniversary.



Why Jada and Will don't celebrate their wedding anniversary?

Jada and Will tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 1997. Despite their wedding date coinciding with the big day, the couple chose not to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In 2019, Pinkett revealed in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” that they really don't celebrate their wedding day, because the context of their union is 'totally different.''

“We don’t really celebrate that day, you know what I’m saying, anymore in that sense, because the context of our union is totally different,” Pinkett Smith said back then.

Jada went on to reveal that on New Year's Day, the couple is usually busy doing their own stuff.



"Usually Will on New Year's likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere," she said on the show before adding, "There's no telling where he's gonna be! And I like to be inside. I don't want to be out in the world ... He now has the freedom to go have an awesome adventure of some kind."

Will and Jada don't call each other married!

A few years back, Will said they don't even call themselves married. The Men in Black actor said in an old episode of Tidal’s “Rap Radar” podcast, “We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.”

“There’s no deal breakers,” the actor added. “There’s nothing she could do ― ever ― nothing would break our relationship. She has my support until death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

