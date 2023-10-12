Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock had asked her out for a date years before Oscars slap incident

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that comedian Chris Rock had once asked her out on a date amid divorce rumours from her husband Will Smith. Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she has been separated from Will Smith since 2016 but the couple remain legally married.



While speaking to People, Jada added that when Chris shared his wish with her, she clarified that she was still married to Will.

Jada told People, “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologised and that was that.”

The incident clearly happened a few years before the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada also gave more details of that incident in her interview and admitted that she hasn't spoken to Chris since then.

Chris Rock had apologised to Jada after the Oscar slap incident



At Oscars 2022, Jada's husband Will Smith walked up on the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for commenting on Jada's buzz cut. Jada suffers from alopecia.



In the interview, Jada said Chris came downstage after the incident to speak to her.



“Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologise to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s---.’ I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure," she said.

About 2016 Oscars



In 2016, Jada supported the #OscarsSoWhite movement and called for a boycott of the award show. The same year, Chris was hosting the show and had made jokes about Jada. She said that she didn't "really recognise the level of pressure [Chris] might've been under” at that time.



While speaking to People, Jada added that she probably should have told him that even though she was talking about the Oscars, she wished him the best. The actress also stated that after the Oscar slap gate, Chris called her and they both apologised to each other.



