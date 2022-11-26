New parents Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share first picture with daughter Devi

Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who welcomed their daughter Devi earlier this month, posted an adorable family picture on their Instagram handles on Friday night. Since their daughter is just a few weeks old, the couple added a heart emoji to the picture to conceal the baby's face. While the new parents are seen adorably looking at their little munchkin and smiling from ear to ear.

In the caption, they wrote, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel - Quarter cup of you, quarter cup of me, half cup of Ma's blessings and love. Topped up with magic and awesomeness. 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

In the comment section, Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh, Malaika Arora, Karanvir Bohra, and several other celebrities left heart and love emojis. Meanwhile, their fans showered them with love and compliments. Take a look!

Bipasha and KSG announced their daughter's arrival in a heartfelt post, which read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." With the note, the couple added a picture of their daughter's feet. Take a look!

Bipasha met the love of her life Karan while filming the 2015 film 'Alone'. The couple tied the knot in April 2016 in a Bengali ceremony. They also co-starred in the web-series 'Dangerous'.

Currently, Karan is working on his next film '3 Dev'. He will be playing the role of Vishnu in the comedy film. It is written and directed by Ankoosh Bhatt and stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ravi Dubey, Tisca Chopra and Raima Sen in the prominent roles while Prosenjit Chatterjee and Kay Kay Menon in the supportive roles.