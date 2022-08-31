'Koffee With Karan': Tiger Shroff manifests a name on the couch. No, it is not Disha Patani

The manifestation game has been going strong in 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season’s ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood- Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

Tiger Shroff, for the longest time, has been evaded the question about his relationship status. Sure, rumours have been abuzz that Tiger broke up with actress Disha Patani earlier this year, but there was no confirmation on the same. However, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, the actor finally comes clean, or so we would like to believe. Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star finally reveals his relationship status. “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” admitted the star.

However, the star did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.

“I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said. Tiger in fact, had even admitted to have harboured a long crush on Shraddha from school days. The two studied in the same school.

Well, now that Tiger has spoken about it openly on the Koffee couch, it remains to be seen if it comes true in real life.

The ninth episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' will premeire on Thursday at 12 midnight exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.