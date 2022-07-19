Koffee With Karan Season 7: Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu gang up against Karan Johar

The third episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' will have superstars Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing the couch. The episode's teaser hints at a lively potboiler of glamour, secrets and witty one-liners delivered by the two celebrated guests. Akshay Kumar makes his entry in the third episode of the Hotstar Specials in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show’s debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms. Marking his third appearance on the show, he does what he has always done best – show who is the boss. The two even gang up against the show's host Karan Johar.

Recollecting the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap, the iconic host Karan Johar candidly asks Akki, “What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?” To this, the show veteran pragmatically replies, “I would pay for his funeral,” he says so while suggesting that no one gets to mess with his wife Twinkle Khanna.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the host cleverly weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, “If you had to host your best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunk would you hire to dance?” to this, the leading lady in a heartbeat said, “Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh.”

Watch the teaser here:

Karan Johar has already hinted that with the episode’s all-new pairing, viewers can expect ‘another riot’ of fun and laughter.

The third episode of 'Koffee With Karan' will stream on Disney+Hotstar on July 21.