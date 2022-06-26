Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan head to Rolling Stones concert with 5-year-old son Taimur

The Kapoor-Khan family, who is currently vacationing in London, headed to a Rolling Stones concert on Saturday night and had a fun family night out. Twinning in matching tees, the trio posed for the lens before leaving for the concert.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looked party-ready in the now-viral snaps. Taimur Ali Khan is also seen joining his parents for the concert.

Taking to social media, Kareena shared two pics of her family night out. One pic featured Taimur and the other featured her husband and actor Saif, who is all set to feature in 'Adipurush'. "And here we come," read the text on the first snap.

Sharing another picture, Kareena wrote, "The Rolling Stones Baby."

Fans made the snaps go viral in no time. Many penned heartfelt notes for the trio on social media fan pages.

On the movie front, Kareena will feature next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Saif will reportedly give a cameo appearance in the Advait Chandan directorial.

Saif, on the other hand, is awaiting release of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. It is directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and produced by YNOT and Plan C Studios. Other than Saif Ali Khan, it stars Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani.