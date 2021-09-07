Did you know Anurag Kashyap has played a huge role in Vijay Varma's life? Read inside for details

‘Gully Boy’ actor Vijay Varma revealed recently that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has influenced a lot in his life. While the two are known for being brilliant in their space of arts, this goes beyond their love of cinema and it’s about sneakers.

Vijay Varma is someone who has recently found love for sneakers and so much so that he can’t get over it now. Everytime he gets a new pair of sneakers and it’s quite frequent that he does, he posts about them on social media. When asked what led to this obsession, Vijay said, "Anurag Kashyap is to be blamed. He gifted me 2 pairs of sneakers when we were in Poland shooting for Super 30. First time he gave me two pairs of sneakers and I wore them and I felt so good. Earlier, I used to wear those brown and black leather boots and suddenly when I wore those colours, I was like 'hmm I feel good and I look good'. That’s how it started way back in 2019."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has a bunch of films including ‘Darlings’ opposite Alia Bhatt, ‘Hurdang’ with Nushratt Bharuccha and a Reema Kagti directorial series 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha.