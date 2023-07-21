Al Pacino plays Veeru in this AI generated Hollywood version of classic Sholay - Watch

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay is touted to be one of the greatest films ever made in Indian cinema. The movie, which was released on August 16, 1975, is an evergreen movie with its dialogue, scenes, and story still popular even after nearly five decades. While Sholay still remains a phenomenon, have you ever imagined the Hollywood version of Sholay? If not, then this is for you.

In recent months, we have seen a massive increase in AI-generated pictures, whether it's imagining Hollywood stars walking on the roads of Varanasi, a north Indian city, or presenting Bollywood veteran actress Rekha in the Barbie world. The creativity of several AI artists has garnered applause from netizens. However, recently an AI-generated video went viral showing Hollywood A-listers like Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, and others in the Sholay world.

Taking fun to the next level, an AI Artist named Shadygraphics.ai has created a video re-imagining the character of Sholay. The video, which has gone viral, shows Al Pacino as Dharmendra, Julia Roberts as Basanti, Jack Nicholson as Gabbar Singh, Robert De Niro as Amitabh, Kevin Spacey as Thakur, and others.

The video even caught the eyes of director Ram Gopal Verma, who shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, ''What if Robert de Niro played Amitabh Bachchan, Al Pacino played Dharmendra, Julia Roberts played Hema Malini , Kevin Spacey played Sanjeev Kumar and Jack Nicholson played Gabbar in SHOLAY ??? ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE is just KILLING it 🙏.''

What if Robert de Niro played Amitabh Bachchan , Al Pacino played Dharmendra , Julia roberts played Hema Malini , Kevin spacey played Sanjeev kumar and Jack Nicholson played Gabbar in SHOLAY ??? ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE is just KILLING it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LmeA4aWmyQ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 20, 2023 ×

Further mentioning the ongoing strike of Hollywood actors and writers. He added: "Hollywood strike against the use of AI will only speed up the usage of AI in Hollywood ..No technology in history could ever be stopped ..The only way to fight AI is to use it and not to resist it."

Hollywood strike against the use of AI will only speed up the usage of AI in Hollywood ..No technology in history could ever be stopped ..The only way to fight AI is to use it and not to resist it — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 20, 2023 ×

For the unversed, the writers and actors have been protesting on the streets of Los Angeles and other cities in the USA. The union of actors and writers are demanding fair pay and a guarantee from the studios that they will not replace them with artificial intelligence (AI) in the future.

Sholay - The cult classic movie

The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police officer Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) brings down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) with the help of two goons, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).