/IPL 2025 Final: Shankar Mahadevan's soulful performance at closing ceremony, pays tribute to Indian Armed Forces

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Both teams are yet to win their first-ever coveted title and one of the teams will break their 18-year-old jinx as well. Ahead of the match, Shankar Mahadevan delivered a powerful performance to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. Several pictures and videos have now gone viral on social media.

Shankar Mahadevan's performance honors the armed forces through performance

In the clip shared by several X handles, Shankar Mahadevan sang a medley of songs, and the musician was also joined by his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan. He began his performance with the song Bharat from Manikarnika. Followed by Lakshya's title song that made fans more enthusiastic.

Other songs included Ae Watan from Raazi, Kandhon Se Miltey Hain Kandhey from Lakshay, Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka from Naya Dur, and the iconic track Vande Mataram. BCCI President Roger Binny and other officials are also present in the spectator stands.

All about the final IPL match

This year's Indian Premiere League will see a face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in the summit clash. RCB has featured in 16 playoff matches but has won only six.

On the other hand, PBKS have a poor record too with just one win in five games. Both sides will look to turn things around this time and lift the coveted trophy.

PBKS and RCB have faced each other 36 times in IPL history. Both teams have been cut-throat against each other winning 18 games each. It has always been a neck-to-neck fight between the two teams.