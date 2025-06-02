/Actor Kush Jotwani on how he got a role in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino

Actor Kush Jotwani, who is having a successful run with his recently released Knock Knock... Kaun Hai? web series, will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino.



He is generating buzz for his role in this anticipated upcoming film. The film, an anthology exploring contemporary relationships across metro cities, is set to release on July 4, 2025.



Sharing a snippet on how he got finalised as one of the characters in Metro... In Dino, he said, "When I was shooting for the first schedule of Dil Dosti Dilemma in Mumbai I got an intimation regarding a zoom call from Anurag Basu's production house saying he would like to have a meeting with me regarding the film. Basu Sir in the meeting told me to meet him personally.”



Jotwani described this initial interaction as "crisp and to the point" highlighting the efficiency and directness of Basu Sir’s approach. “Sir made me understand the plot of the story and asked me to make an audition for the part.”



He further added, "When I was shooting for the second schedule of Dil Dosti Dilemma in Bangalore I received the audition script from the production house. I recorded the audition from my hotel room & shared it instantly. On the last day of the second schedule of DDD, while taking off from Bangalore I got a callback mentioning I have got the part. The shoot was scheduled to begin in the next 4 days."



Kush Jotwani's journey from a charming presence in Dil Dosti Dilemma to a significant role in a multi-starrer film under a visionary director like Anurag Basu marks an exciting phase in his career. Fans are eagerly awaiting his performance in Metro... In Dino, to see how he embodies the complexities of modern love in Basu's signature style.