When Aryan Khan became more active in the spotlight, one thing that many noticed was how much he looks like his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. However, more than his looks, it is the legacy that his father has built over three decades that Khan's two kids, Aryan and Suhana Khan, has to carry forward. However, one has chosen to act, the other has chosen to direct.

Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023, while Aryan chose to stay behind the camera and made his directorial debut with the Netflix show, Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Aryan has now featured on the TIME 100 Next India list. In his interview with the magazine, the director was asked how he deals with comparisons to his superstar father, and he has no issues at all.

Responding on that, Aryan said,"Everyone has been compared to him. It’s fine if I'm one of the people,” he says. “I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He’s a beast.”

Aryan has always fondly talked about his father. At the time when the show was released, he talked about directing SRK, saying that he is very easy.

In an interview with Filmfare, he said, “He doesn’t forget anything. He is very easy to direct. It’s like a cheat code when you work with him. He already knows what needs to be done technically, so I don’t have to remind him of those things as a director. Mera kaam ho jaata hai (my work is easily done). The cameraman doesn’t hate me then for being a newcomer because my actor already knows everything. The only thing he keeps telling me is to shoot fewer takes.”

In the interview, Khan also shared that he didn't like getting the title of a perfectionist. But for that perfect shot, he admits to obsessively shooting extra takes to avoid edit-room regret.

Aryan Khan on Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2



Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which released on Netflix India in 2025, was welcomed by fans. Talking about the project in the new interview, Aryan said as he gave update of what season 2, revealing that the story will be the same.

“I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution. The story is the same. Now, how you can make that different, and how you add a spin on it, and how you tell it, is what filmmaking really is.”