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Arvind Kejriwal danced like 'family' at Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's wedding; priest gives inside details

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 19, 2026, 20:21 IST | Updated: May 19, 2026, 20:21 IST
Arvind Kejriwal danced like 'family' at Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's wedding; priest gives inside details

Priest shares unseen details from Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's wedding Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Priest Ankit Batra recently revealed some lesser-known details from the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha that took place in Udaipur in 2023. He also opened up about the bond the politician shared with AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal.
 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding in Udaipur in 2023 took over the internet at the time. However, the ceremony was tightly under wraps and only a few details and visuals were shared on social media.

But now, fresh updates have surfaced online through singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra, who officiated the wedding.

He shared the details of the elaborate security arrangements and wedding rituals on the debut episode of his YouTube channel, Voice of Vows, but what caught the attention of the netizens was the mention of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, who also attended the wedding alongside several other political leaders.

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Strict security measures at Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

As per Ankit, the wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur had extraordinary privacy measures. "The wedding day at the Leela Palace, Udaipur. The security was insane," he recalled. "It was majestic but inside it was a fortress. No photos, no videos. Even Priyanka Chopra’s mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone. That’s how serious they were about the sanctity of the wedding. We conducted the pheras in exactly one hour and 20 minutes. It wasn’t just chanting, it was a conversation."

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"Arvind Kejriwal was like a family"

Additionally, the priest also spoke about the enthusiasm during the groom’s procession, where political leaders joined in the celebrations. "I looked out and saw Bhagwant Mann ji, CM of Punjab, and Arvind Kejriwal ji then. They weren’t just guests, they were like family, the best men of the groom, dancing, carrying Raghav ji on their shoulders," he said, revealing the bond shared at the time between Raghav Chadha and AAP leaders.

About Parineeti-Raghav's love story

The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur attended by family members and close friends, including prominent personalities from politics and the film industry. Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their son, Neer, in October 2025.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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