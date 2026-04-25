/'Don’t want to marry any politician': Parineeti Chopra’s old interview resurfaces amid Raghav Chadha's political move

As Raghav Chadha is making headlines for his latest political move, an old video of his wife, Parineeti Chopra, has resurfaced online, sparking a buzz on social media. The politician has been gaining attention recently after he announced his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 24, alongside Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and more.

Chopra's old video resurfaces

Amid Chadha's political shift, netizens have found an old interview of Chopra in which she can be seen opening up about her preferences in a partner. The video dates back to a promotional event for one of her films with Sidharth Malhotra.

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During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when the host asked the actor if she would consider marrying a politician, Chopra had responded candidly, saying, "The problem is I don’t want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don’t want to marry any politician ever."

The video has now widely circulated again, and fans have filled social media with reactions. In the same interaction, the actor had also spoken up about the qualities she wanted in a life partner. "He should be funny, he should smell good and he should respect me," she added. "My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

Chopra-Chadha wedding

Despite Chopra's earlier stance, the two, who reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics, reconnected later and began dating. Chopra got engaged to Chadha in 2023 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family, and they had a grand wedding at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

Their dreamy ceremony went viral, in which she wore a pastel Manish Malhotra lehenga, featuring intricate embroidery and a veil customised with Chadha's name.