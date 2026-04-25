/'Embarrassing': SS Rajamouli's Varanasi sees empty seats at Mexico Comic Con panel; netizens react

Varanasi is one of the most anticipated projects of Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has already seen the global spotlight with its first international promotional outing at CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in Mexico. However, the event has also stirred an unexpected online conversation alongside excitement after images and videos from the venue showed several empty seats during the film’s panel.

SS Rajamouli addresses through a recorded message

The showcase was part of a major pop culture convention that hosts global blockbusters. Varanasi was placed alongside high-profile films such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three. The panel marked the beginning of the film’s worldwide promotional campaign, with producer SS Karthikeya representing the team on stage.

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During the session, moderated by ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley, Karthikeya introduced the project and unveiled exclusive, never-before-seen footage, along with behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Director SS Rajamouli also addressed attendees via a recorded message, where he spoke about the global resonance of his earlier films and hinted at cross-cultural influences shaping Varanasi.

Fans reactions

Despite its huge scale of presentation, social media quickly shifted focus to the turnout. Clips circulating on social media show rows of unoccupied seats and attendees moving around while the presentation was underway.

Reacting to the chatter, one user said, "This is really Embarrassing, SSR Represented India on a Global Scale and Audience at Mexico Comic con are not giving deserved importance to Varanasi. The Empty seats convey everything," while another added, "Why would anyone want to listen speech of an Indian director?"

"Audience is king at the end. We can't force them to like a particular content. Its not their job. If it doesn't click with them then it doesn't. As simple as that. They are not bound by morals to give fair chance to every film. Its a matter of taste and liking," wrote another user. "Oh my goddd!! Huge PR activated successfully against VARANASI," one user added. At the same time, several fans pushed back against the criticism.

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