/Alias Rukmini: Nithiin's next with Nani gets title, first glimpse unveiled

The makers of Nithiin's upcoming Telugu entertainer have officially announced the film's title as Alias Rukmini, unveiling an intriguing title glimpse that has generated excitement among fans. The project is directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth, while actor Nani is presenting the film. It is being produced by Deepthi Ganta.

More details of Alias Rukimini

The announcement was accompanied by a title reveal video that offers a brief look into the film's intriguing tone without revealing too much about the story. The glimpse has already become a talking point among fans, with many speculating about the significance of the title and the mystery surrounding the lead character.

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Sharing the title glimpse on social media platform X and wrote in the caption, "Naa BHARYA....my WIFE." #AliasRukimini Title Reveal Glimpse. You will talk a lot about this film. Wrote & Directed by @Afilmby_Murali."

Netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement, and one user wrote, "Thanks for doing this film. Crazy Combo #NaniNithin." Another user wrote, "All the best, Anna, come back loading." “Come back loading, Anna,” wrote the third user. Alias Rukmini marks the first collaboration between Nithiin and Nani, with Nani presenting the film under his banner.

All about Nithiin

Born in 1983 in Nizamabad, Telangana, Nithiin aka Nithiin Kumar Reddy is the son of of prominent film producer and distributor Sudhakar Reddy and Vindhya Reddy; has an elder sister, Nikitha Reddy. He made his debut in 2022 romantic action film Jayam, directed by Teja. He gained widespread popularity with blockbusters like Dil, Sye (directed by S.S. Rajamouli), and Sri Anjaneyam.