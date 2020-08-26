Afghani director-actor Saba Sahar hospitalised after gunmen shoot her in Kabul

Afghan director, actor and activist Saba Sahar has been hospitalised after being shot by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The incident took place when three gunmen opened fire on her vehicle as she was travelling with other passengers.

According to a report, Email Zaki, Saba Sahar’s husband said the shooting occurred when she was travelling to work. He said he heard the sounds of gunshots about five minutes after Sahar left their home.

When her husband called her to ask if she’s okay, she told him that she had been hit in the stomach.

“I reached the scene and found them all wounded,” Zaki told BBC. “She received first aid and we transferred her to the emergency hospital and then to the police hospital.”

The shooting happened in the western region of Kabal, Zaki told the BBC. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the extent of Sahar’s injuries are not clear.

Sahar is one of the most famous actors in Afghanistan and one of the first female film directors and producers in the country. Her film and TV credits include ‘Commissioner Amanullah’, a 24-part series on the Afghan police, ‘The Law,’ ‘Passing the Rainbow’ and, most recently, ‘Kabul Dream Factory.’ Her projects explore themes of social justice and corruption, and she’s an outspoken advocate for women’s rights in Afghanistan.