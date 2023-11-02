India skipper Rohit Sharma provided a crucial update on injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Rohit confirmed on the eve of the match that Hardik won't be playing against Sri Lanka on November 2. The skipper, however, was hopeful of seeing him 'as soon as possible.'

"Right now, he is not available for tomorrow's match," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai.

"It is an injury that we have to see every day how much percent he has improved, how much recovery has been made, how much bowling has been done, how much batting has been done. So, on a day-to-day basis, we would like to take a call.

"The matches (at the World Cup) are taking place every three or four days and we are watching the situation daily,” the India captain added.

Talking about if Pandya would be available for the match against South Africa on November 5, Rohit said: "It is possible, as he is progressing, it's possible and hopefully we'll get a chance to see him as soon as possible. That's all I can say for now."

Hardik got injured in his follow through on October 19 against Bangladesh and has been at National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru ever since for recovery.

Talking about the playing XI against Sri Lanka, Rohit added: "All sorts of combination is possible."

Rohit hinted that India could even play three spinners if the situation allows instead of three seamers which the team has been doing in the tournament so far.

"In this World Cup, you've seen spinners actually are the ones who are stopping that run flow in the middle overs, so I am keeping my options open whether we have Hardik or not at this point in time to play three spinners or not.

"If the situation demands for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners.

"We'll see whatever is necessary to make the right combination, right play. We will do that," added Rohit.