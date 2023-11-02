ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Mitchell Marsh out of England match after flying home for family reasons

Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign hit another roadblock with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh not available for Saturday, November 4 match against arch-rivals England in Ahmedabad. Marsh is unavailable as he has flown home due to family reasons. He is the second player in two days to be ruled out for Australia's match with Glenn Maxwell already out with an injury.

Cricket Australia also issued a statement confirming the same and said: "Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons. A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time."

With Mitchell Marsh absent, Steve Smith is expected to slot back in his regular number three position as David Warner and Travis Head take the opening role. After Head made his comeback in the last game against New Zealand, Marsh was batting at number three and Smith was pushed down the order at number 4.

Earlier, star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out as per concussion protocol of the Australian team after suffering an injury in a golf-kart accident. With both the all-rounders out, Australia will hope for Marcus Stoinis to fill one of the places as he recovers from a calf injury.

The Australian team, meanwhile, is in a decent position to make it to the last four. After a horror start of their campaign where they lost their first two games against India and South Africa, the Kangaroos won four games on the trot to rise up on the points table. Australia currently are third on the points table with eight points in six games.