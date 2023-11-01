ODI World Cup 2023: England bowler David Willey announces shock retirement amid horror campaign

England fast bowler David Willey has announced shock retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Willey announced his decision on the social media platform X, saying that 'the time has come with great regret.'

"I never wanted this day to come," Willey wrote in his Post, "From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."

"I have worn this shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times," the post further read.