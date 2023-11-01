ODI World Cup 2023: England bowler David Willey announces shock retirement amid horror campaign
The retirement comes at a time when England are going through a horror show at the ODI World Cup. The defending champions have lost five of their six matches and currently sit at the bottom of the points table.
England fast bowler David Willey has announced shock retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Willey announced his decision on the social media platform X, saying that 'the time has come with great regret.'
"I never wanted this day to come," Willey wrote in his Post, "From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."
"I have worn this shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times," the post further read.
Willey's retirement comes at a time when England are going through a horror show at the ODI World Cup. The defending champions have lost five of their six matches and currently sit at the bottom of the points table. Willey, however, denied that his decision has anything to do with England's performance in the ongoing quadrennial tournament.
"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup," his post added.
Since making his debut in 2015, the pacer has played 70 ODI games in England shirt, taking 94 wickets with a best of 5/30. In T20Is, Willey has represented England in 43 games, taking 51 wickets with a best of 4/7.