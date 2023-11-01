India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not expected to play two more matches for India in the ODI World Cup 2023 because of the injury. Pandya, who is recovering from an ankle injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bengaluru, last played for India on October 19 in the quadrennial tournament. The developments were reported by ESPNCricinfo first.

Pandya had twisted his ankle against Bangladesh in his follow through while trying to stop the ball and since then has not played any cricket. He was taken for scans afterwards and at the time no serious injury was expected as per the board statements.

Firstly, the all-rounder was excluded from the match against New Zealand before being ruled out against England as well. He's now expected to make a return for last league game of India against Netherlands on November 12.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also had said that the team's medical team is in constant touch with Pandya at the NCA and that they are hoping for an update in next 'couple of days.'

In absence of Pandya, India played Suryakumar Yadav as a specialist batter and bolstered their bowling by playing Mohammed Shami over Shardul Thakur. While SKY couldn't make an impact in the game against New Zealand, getting run out for 2, Shami started on fire with a five-wicket haul.

In the next game against England, SKY made a vital contribution of 49 runs as India batters stuttered to reach 229 and Shami once again was on song, taking four wickets. Thanks to the performance of different players stepping up in different games, India is the only team undefeated as of now in the ODI World Cup 2023.