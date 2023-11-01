ODI World Cup 2023: 'It becomes difficult,' says Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz on changing batting position

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been one of the few bright spots in the team's dismal campaign at the ODI World Cup 2023. Miraz, who had been batting in good form prior to the World Cup, was tried at several positions by the team management but said that he'd prefer the middle order.

Batting at five different positions in the ODI World Cup, Miraz said: "Look I always want to bat in the middle order and I am playing in different positions due to team combination and certainly it becomes difficult for me because you have to see for the last seven years I have played as a lower middle-order batter and I know how to play in that position."

He made the comments following Bangladesh's seven-wicket loss against Pakistan on October 31 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The all-rounder has scored 169 runs in seven innings with one fifty - fourth-most for Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup. However, he says he'd have to perform wherever he gets a chance.

"But I think rather than thinking about it if we want to prove as a batter I have to perform wherever I am given a chance and at that point team will have an expectation that I can perform wherever I bat," he said.

"The thing that you said where I will bat in the next game is totally dependent on the team combination and, before the game, the decision is taken by team management who will bat where in the batting order and this is done for the sake of the team. Whoever can play, chances are given to him. It is just that we are not clicking and we don't want to blame anyone like one or two guys played badly because we all played badly and we are accepting it," added Miraz.