ODI World Cup 2023: 'It'd be nice to pile on their misery,' says RUTHELSS David Warner ahead of AUS vs ENG

Australia opener David Warner says 'it'd be nice to pile on England's misery' as the two sides prepare to face off each other in ODI World Cup 2023 on November 4. Defending champions England are having a horror show at the quadrennial event, losing five out of their six games and virtually out of the top four race.

Australia, on the other hand, have bounced back nicely with four wins on the trot after losing their first two games. Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad ahead of the clash of arch-rivals, Warner said: "It’d be nice to pile on England’s misery. But they’re the teams that are the most dangerous when there’s nothing to lose," as quoted by cricket.com.au.

The opener, however, agreed that England are a dangerous side with quality players and can't be taken lightly despite their current situation.

“They’ve got some very, very (high) quality players and we have to respect it. They bat to 11 and their bowling unit is very good,” added the left-hand batter.

Warner has been one of the batting stalwarts of Australia in this World Cup with 413 runs to his name in six innings. The batter was not in great form coming into the ODI World Cup but has shut his critics with his performance, which also includes two centuries.

“Everyone keeps writing me off,” said Warner. “I’m doing as well as I can, I’m just trying to go out there and start as well as I can up front in the first 10 (overs). If I get in, I try and make the most of it."

The batter also acknowledged his opening partners, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh's performance in putting back the pressure on the opposition.

“It’s also awesome to have Heady and Mitch there as well because it allows that pressure to keep being put back onto the opposition,” said the Aussie veteran.

With four wins in six games, Australia currently are well-poised to make it to the last four along with other favourites - India, South Africa and New Zealand.

