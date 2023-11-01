ODI World Cup 2023: 'Just do your job,' Former Pak skipper Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

The chaos in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to grow as the news of rift between players and the board came to light after Men in Green's fourth consecutive loss in the ODI World Cup 2023. After the loss against South Africa, even the chats of skipper Babar Azam were leaked, causing a furor in Pakistan's cricket world.

Many former cricketers criticised news channels and PCB chief Zaka Ashraf for the saga and allegedly leaking Babar's chats to the Pak media to show on live TV. Meanwhile, former Pak skipper Shahid Afridi, has lashed out at PCB chief amid the whole drama and asked him to 'do his job.'

Speaking on Samaa TV on October 31, Afridi said: "Zaka Ashraf is not running a club. He's the chairman of PCB. He should keep a lot of things in mind. You are calling the owners of a media house and saying that somebody is saying things about you. For God's sake, do your job. Deliver what is expected from you."

"They are talking about you because you are giving them the chance. Just do your job. The team is playing the World Cup and you are giving one statement after another. Sometimes you are talking about Babar, and sometimes about another player or support staff. For starters, get a hold of your chair and try to fulfil what is expected from you. Focus on the problems that need to be addressed. Forget about what is being said about you. Just do your job, Zaka Ashraf sir,” he further added.

Pakistan, in between all this, managed to break their streak of four losses with a win convincing seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on October 31. They still have to win two more of their remaining games and hope for other tops teams to slip if the 1992 World Cup winners have to make it to the top four.

Currently, Pakistan are fifth on the points table with three wins and four losses in seven games.

