Dharamsala Test: Sarfaraz Khan offers best ADVICE to Shubman Gill while sledging Jonny Bairstow - WATCH

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan gave a tongue-in-cheek advice to Shubman Gill while the latter was involved with England's Jonny Bairstow in a heated sledging contest during the fifth Test between the two sides in the Dharamsala Test. India eventually won the match by an innings and 64 runs to wrap up the series 4-1. The incident happened on the third and decisive day (Mar 9) of the Test when Bairstow, playing his 100th Test for England, came on to bat in the second innings.

The bone of contention was Gill and English veteran James Anderson's exchange a day prior in India's first innings. Gill, who scored 110 on day 2 (Mar 8) of the match, was eventually dismissed by Anderson.

When Bairstow came on to bat he asked Gill "What did you say to Jimmy about retiring?"

"I told him (Anderson) he should retire," responded Gill from the slip cordon "And then he got you out next ball," chirped Bairstow in reply. Gill vs Bairstow: War of Words

"So what?" Gill asked before adding "He can get me out after a 100 …"

"100 percent" quipped the Englishman to which Gill replied: "How many hundreds have you scored in this series?"

"How many have you scored full stop?" said Bairstow and ended the slugfest.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut for India in Rajkot Test of the series, told Gill to tell 'Bairstow to not get excited much after scoring just a few runs in the series.'

Bairstow, notably, had a horrible series with the bat, scoring just 238 runs in 10 innings with a highest of 39 which incidentally came in the last innings of the series.

England just couldn't keep up the fight with India in either batting or bowling and much of the onus lies on their seniors including Bairstow.