Business leaders and representatives are highly optimistic about the Indi-EU FTA and envision a big boost to the business and economy of the partnering nations besides easy access to technology and high-end products for both industry and consumers.

Industry leaders from key sectors attending the WION India-EU FTA Summit on Thursday discussed how the landmark trade agreement could transform business opportunities, strengthen India-Europe ties and drive cross-border investments.

Speaking at the WION India-EU FTA Summit, a special conclave on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), widely described as the “mother of all deals”, on Thursday, on how European cars will get more affordable here in India, Hardeep S. Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “Around 95% of our cars are localised in India. What will be important after FTA will be the availability of our topline high-performance cars for customers here. This is where the real excitement is. If the demand for top-line cars is high, then we can look for localisation."

“Some of the high-end cars have a duty of up to 100 per cent, and after FTA it will come down substantially. So, our high-end cars will be more affordable.”

Hardeep also underlined the need for clarity on rules of origin, simplified homologation procedures and uniform standards for battery electric vehicles.

Sonia Prashar, Secretary General, FEBI, said, “After negotiations for nearly two decades, the excitement among the investors is splendid. About 95 per cent of companies covered in our survey are bullish about the Indian market and said they will be investing here over the next 5 years. After the FTA, the investors in Europe sitting on the edge will find it interesting to enter the Indian market because they will be assured of some protections.”

Sonia stressed that localisation, integrated supply chains and a clear understanding of rules of origin would be essential for businesses as they prepare for the implementation of the agreement.

Vibha Mehra, Country Manager, Nokia Solutions & Networks India Private Limited, said, “Nokia's journey in India has been long. We have been here for about three decades. In telecom infrastructure, we set up manufacturing and R&D here and are exporting also from here. Besides, the non-tariff part of the FTA is also equally important for us, as it will ensure protection of IPs and market access.”

Vibha also highlighted the importance of joint ventures and localisation in expanding telecom and digital sector cooperation.

Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors, said, “The semiconductor business has seen the biggest growth in India in the last three years, and I would use the term “explosive growth” for what we are going to see in the next 5 to 10 years. This FTA is coming at the right time, and we will be looking at the opportunity of co-creation. This FTA encourages European companies to expand their base in India, and Indian companies can have access to European technology at very competitive prices.”

Hitesh highlighted the immense potential for collaboration in semiconductors, research and innovation.