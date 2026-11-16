/Indian economy watch: WPI inflation rises, unemployment eases, foreign inflows lift stock markets - What do the numbers tell us?

India's economy is seeing mixed signals this month, pointing to both resilience and concern. The labour market is improving, and equity markets are seeing a sharp rebound driven by foreign capital inflows, even as wholesale price inflation (WPI) hit a series high on energy costs pushed up by the conflict in West Asia and the resulting oil supply disruptions. What are the numbers and what do they indicate?

Indian unemployment data shows improvement

The unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above eased to 4.9 per cent in October from 5 per cent in September, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday (Nov 16). The rate was lower than the 5.2 per cent recorded in October 2025. Urban unemployment fell to 6.7 per cent from 6.9 per cent, while female labour force and workforce participation improved, particularly in rural areas. The modest gain signals stabilisation in the job market after earlier fluctuations, supporting household incomes and domestic demand even as other economic indicators remain under pressure.

Wholesale price inflation goes up

Year-on-year WPI inflation accelerated to 12.29 per cent in October from 11.39 per cent in September, the highest in the current series and above expectations. Ratings agency ICRA, for instance, had estimated 11.8 per cent. The rise was driven mainly by a surge in fuel and power prices, where inflation jumped to 32.84 per cent from 25.85 per cent. Higher prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils and electricity are behind the rise, with inflation in crude and natural gas alone surging to 70.80 per cent mainly due to global conflicts. Primary articles inflation also edged up, to 9.24 per cent from 8.67 per cent, and food articles inflation rose marginally to 8.26 per cent from 8.14 per cent. Core inflation, however, cooled slightly.

The WPI numbers come days after retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 per cent tolerance.

Indian stocks surge on strong foreign portfolio investor inflows

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) poured a net ₹84,290 crore into Indian equities between November 2 and 13, covering nine trading sessions, according to depository data.

This reverses heavy selling by FPIs, which saw net outflows of ₹35,861 crore in September and ₹34,843 crore in October. The November buying alone exceeds those two months' outflows combined. The benchmark Nifty 50 rose about 7.3 per cent and the BSE Sensex about 7.8 per cent between November 2 and 13.

The rally is being attributed to falling global crude prices in recent weeks as tensions in West Asia ease. Other reasons include resilient corporate earnings, attractive large-cap valuations after a period of underperformance, and a rotation away from AI-heavy global tech stocks amid a global AI sell-off.

What are the Indian economy numbers telling us?

The dip in unemployment points to underlying labour market resilience. Strong foreign inflows and the resulting equity rally reflect investor confidence in India's growth story amid global headwinds. Funding conditions are likely to improve, boosting capital investment in the coming months.

But the WPI inflation number could result in higher retail prices and squeeze corporate margins.

This could eventually influence RBI monetary policy and dampen real incomes if sustained. With retail inflation already above the RBI's tolerance level, markets have begun pricing in the possibility of a rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next month.