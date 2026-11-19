Each of Anthropic's seven co-founders is poised to hold a stake worth roughly $20 billion following the American AI firm's blockbuster IPO. The stock starts trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on Wednesday (Nov 19). Among them are siblings Dario Amodei, Anthropic's CEO, and Daniela Amodei, its President and board chair. The other five are Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish, and Christopher Olah. At $58.90 a share, the price paid in Anthropic's private funding round this spring that valued the company at $965 billion, each stake was already worth between $13.7 billion and $14.4 billion before the listing. The IPO, priced at $83 per share, above the initial $70–78 range, valued the company at roughly $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Anthropic upsized the offering to about 980 million shares, raising a record $81.3 billion and surpassing the $75 billion raised by SpaceX in June. A separate $26 billion private placement with strategic investors was priced at the IPO price.

The bunch that left OpenAI are among the world's richest now

All seven co-founders left rival OpenAI in 2020–21 over differences on AI safety and priorities, and founded Anthropic in 2021 as a public-benefit corporation focused on safer, more reliable AI systems. The company is best known for its Claude AI models.

Each co-founder owns roughly 1.4 per cent of Anthropic, between about 240.6 million and 244.2 million shares before the sale. Tom Brown has the largest disclosed holding at about 244 million. Collectively, they own nearly 10 per cent of the company based in San Francisco.

Each co-founder is selling about 3.38 million shares in the IPO, worth roughly $280 million at the offer price. That is only about 1.5 per cent of each stake. At $83 a share, their remaining stakes are worth about $20 billion each, placing all seven among the world's richest people.

Who are the seven co-founders of Anthropic?

The co-founders are millennials in their 30s to their 40s, with most having technical and research backgrounds.

Dario Amodei, born in 1983, is a biophysicist with a PhD from Princeton University, specialising in computational neuroscience and biophysics. He began studying physics at Caltech before completing his BS in physics at Stanford. Before founding Anthropic, he was VP of Research at OpenAI, where he contributed to the GPT models and safety work. He also worked at Google Brain and Baidu. He grew up in San Francisco's Mission District. Dario sets Anthropic's research direction and strategy, and is married to Camilla Clark.

Daniela Amodei, Dario's younger sister, born in 1987, holds a BA in English literature from UC Santa Cruz. Her background spans operations, policy, and safety. She was previously VP of Safety and Policy at OpenAI. She has also worked at Stripe, on a congressional campaign, and in global health and development. At Anthropic, she oversees day-to-day operations, finance, sales, recruiting, and security, among other things. She is married to Holden Karnofsky.

Tom Brown, 39, is Anthropic's Chief Compute Officer. He led engineering on GPT-3 at OpenAI. At Anthropic, he is responsible for securing, scaling and using the company's massive compute resources, including chip deals and infrastructure.



Jack Clark, 38, is Anthropic's Head of Public Benefit and leads The Anthropic Institute. A former technology journalist at The Register and Bloomberg, he was earlier policy director at OpenAI. He focuses on AI's societal impact and the company's public-benefit mission.

Jared Kaplan, 42, is Chief Science Officer at Anthropic. A physicist with a PhD from Harvard, he was a professor at Johns Hopkins University with a background in particle physics and cosmology. His work on scaling laws for AI models helped shape Anthropic's research direction.

Sam McCandlish, 36, is Chief Architect. He holds a PhD in theoretical physics from Stanford and worked on GPT-3 at OpenAI. His work focuses on the architecture of AI systems.